Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $26.16

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $25.21. Icosavax shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icosavax stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

