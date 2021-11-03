IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.26

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and traded as high as $41.48. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 635 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

