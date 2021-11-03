IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 19,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IHS Markit stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.58. 1,534,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,213. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.