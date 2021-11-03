Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.06. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 7,485 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$566.98 million and a PE ratio of -80.20.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

