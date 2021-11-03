Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 105,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 474,375 shares of company stock worth $1,564,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.01% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

