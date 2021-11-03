Independent Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

IBCP stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

