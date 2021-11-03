Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,503. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.90.

INFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

