Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $268.66

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $268.66 and last traded at $268.44, with a volume of 4896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.87.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

