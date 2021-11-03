Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($30,245.62).

HEAD stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £393.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.86. Headlam Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 500.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

