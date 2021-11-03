Insider Buying: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INSM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

