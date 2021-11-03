Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PWOD stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
