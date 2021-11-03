Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $11,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PWOD stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth $293,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.