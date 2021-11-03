Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells 10,886 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,946. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

