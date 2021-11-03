Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 34,730 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eMagin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

