Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $541,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00.

Shares of GDRX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. 1,866,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

