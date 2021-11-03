Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

