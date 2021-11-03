Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NCNO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 409,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,926. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

