Insider Selling: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Sells 957 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $39.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.