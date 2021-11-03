Insider Selling: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Sells 957 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.