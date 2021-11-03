Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.