Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $53.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.14 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $181.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $191.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.39 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $326.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter.

INSM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 806,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,165. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.