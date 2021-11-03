Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

INSM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 39.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 51.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

