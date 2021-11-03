Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day moving average is $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.13 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.