Insured Finance (INFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $19,630.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,977.06 or 0.99727560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.02 or 0.07250655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.