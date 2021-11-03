Internet Computer Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.11 billion and approximately $368.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,290,769 coins and its circulating supply is 175,272,225 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.