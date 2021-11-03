Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPI stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 3,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $617.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

