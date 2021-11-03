IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday.

IIN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 27,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IntriCon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.