Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

PSJ opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $123.88 and a one year high of $187.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

