Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,012. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

