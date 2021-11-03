Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $388.98. The company had a trading volume of 337,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,818,584. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $270.84 and a twelve month high of $389.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

