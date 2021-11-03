Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.32

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.32 and last traded at $211.93, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

