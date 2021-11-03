Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.