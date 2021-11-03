IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 33.8% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $765.23 million and $234.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.39 or 0.00364634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00220623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

