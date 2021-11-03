IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.66. 596,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.