IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IronNet alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

NYSE IRNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,618. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.18% of IronNet at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.