IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.
NYSE IRNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,618. IronNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
IronNet Company Profile
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
