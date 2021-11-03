iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.73

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 29346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

