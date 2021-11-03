iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $44,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78.

