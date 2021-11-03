iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.85

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.85 and last traded at $272.74, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.41.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.