iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $478.19

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $478.19 and last traded at $476.51, with a volume of 9775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $474.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.20 and a 200 day moving average of $444.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.