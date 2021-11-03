iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $478.19

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $478.19 and last traded at $476.51, with a volume of 9775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $474.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.20 and a 200 day moving average of $444.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

