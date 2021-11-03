iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SOXX stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.79. 28,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $309.21 and a twelve month high of $488.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

