iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.81

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 1416759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

