iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 6,085 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.
NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 138,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
