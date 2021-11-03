iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 6,085 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 138,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

