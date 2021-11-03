Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 69,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $146,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Argus cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -150.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.