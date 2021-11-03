IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 11,976.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of IZEA Worldwide worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

