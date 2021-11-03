James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.
JRVR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $56.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.