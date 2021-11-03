James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

JRVR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

