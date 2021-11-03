Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.98

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 872851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.88 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

