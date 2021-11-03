Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $13.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $369.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.43. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $325.06 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

