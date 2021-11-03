Jefferies Group LLC Buys 700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $17.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.97. 17,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,863. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.01 and a 52-week high of $641.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.26 and a 200-day moving average of $468.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

