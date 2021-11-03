Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2,382.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.43. 7,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $107.36 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

