Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 511,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 156,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,039. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

