Jefferies Group LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,909 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $213.66. 111,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,598. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $136.70 and a one year high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.04.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

