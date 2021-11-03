Jeffrey G. Gorski Sells 329 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $310.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,202. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $202.36 and a one year high of $315.73.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

